1st time on the market for this stunning and spacious this custom built home. Two story great rm, floor to ceiling windows allow unmatched natural light. Large Kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Primary bedroom is on main floor. Large office has great views overlooking the back yard. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms. Basement has wet bar, pool table, theater system, 5th bedroom, bonus room and full walkout to back yard. Large lot size at .92 acres. Middleton School district. Homes of this quality don't come available very often
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $775,000
Northwestern officials removed a Badgers fan from Welsh-Ryan Arena after he made racist and vulgar gestures during the game.
The jury deliberated just over two hours before finding Chandler Halderson guilty on all eight charges in last summer's killing of Bart and Krista Halderson.
Google searches shown to the jury on Wednesday revealed that Chandler Halderson looked up a decades-old family dismemberment case the day he was arrested.
“I wasn’t even halfway through the video before I was on the phone with somebody,” Kelly Sheffield said. Now Gulce Guctekin is joining the Badgers.
The junior forward was injured in the Badgers’ victory over Northwestern earlier in the week. Here’s what we know.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top
Jim Polzin: Where Joey Hauser and Johnny Davis fit in a classic what-if scenario for Wisconsin basketball
Two sets of brothers were deciding where to play next in the late spring of 2019. How one set of siblings saying no to the Badgers ended up being a blessing in disguise because it led to Wisconsin landing Johnny and Jordan Davis.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.