5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $735,000

Stunning, one-owner home in Middleton's coveted Prairie Home Estates. Impeccably maintained with no detail overlooked, this home is one of a kind. Grand entry leads into a vaulted great room with views of the park-like backyard and opens into formal dining and updated kitchen with soapstone countertops and walk-in pantry. Custom, hand-painted mural in dining adds a special touch. Main-level primary suite with tub and walk-in closet. Bonus loft space on 2nd level. Huge rec room and additional bath in basement with walkout to yard. Large shop space in basement and 3-stall heated garage for projects and storage. Gorgeous location close to Settler's Prairie Park with playground, walking trails, and sports fields. Just minutes to downtown Middleton for restaurants, shopping and coffee shops.

