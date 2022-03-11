 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

Showings start Friday 3/11, Middleton Schools! Fantastic 2-story, 5 bedroom home situated on the corner of a quite cul-de-sac in the popular Willows neighborhood. 2 story foyer welcomes you into the functional yet sprawling main level. Back wall is filled with windows allowing ample natural light throughout. Luxury kitchen w/ beautiful granite counter tops, tile backsplash and large pantry! Upstairs you will find 4 beds, including spa like master suite w/ separate vanities, soaking tub & tile shower. Opportunity to add more bedrooms/baths to unfinished lower level awaits! One of the larger lots in the neighborhood!

