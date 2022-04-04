Showings start 4/1 @ 10:30am. Sprawling FIVE bed, THREE bath home on huge corner lot in quiet cul-de-sac in Middleton! This beautiful home greets you w/a vast living rm w/ vaulted ceilings & a wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen highlighted by stunning Brazilian cherry wood floors, SS appliances w/ gas range & large breakfast bar. Three bedrooms on main lvl includes the massive owner's suite w/ updated en-suite bath. LL has additional two bedrooms, full bath, huge living space w/second wood-burning fireplace, laundry room & access to 2-car garage. Enjoy your morning coffee from the sun-drenched sunroom off of dining area or step onto the oversized, wrap-around deck fit for relaxing or entertaining. Short walk to beautiful park & Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Open House Saturday 4/2 1:30-3:30.
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ben Carlson earned two starts for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team this season. He has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
The longtime bagel maker says it could close if access to its loading dock is impaired by the loss of the parking lot access.
An injury to OLB Nick Herbig opens the door for a classmate, the new-look offensive line and more are covered in this report from the Badgers' first spring practice open to reporters.
The man who was killed in the street Wednesday was leaving the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.
Johnny Davis' game needs work and another season with the Wisconsin men's basketball program might help improve his 3-point shooting and defense. But his decision to enter the NBA Draft makes perfect sense.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn concluded that Vos and the Assembly, "after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt."
This strain of the bird flu is deadly to bird populations in captivity and on farms. Its spread could threaten zoos, and the egg and poultry industry.
Teen in underwear attacked customers, employees, then officers at Far West Side store, Madison police say
A teen wearing only underwear attacked customers, employees and then officers at a Far West Side store on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Developer would raze historic building, other structures for 10-story housing project on Regent Street
The structure is identified in the Downtown Historic Preservation Plan as a potential landmark.