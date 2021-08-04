Majestic home situated in the highly coveted Community of Bishops Bay on a premier golf course lot. Newly built home with amazing attention to detail. Main floor offers a living room with wood coffered ceiling, guest suite + spacious office with built-ins. Gourmet kitchen features a large walk-in pantry, walnut floors + quartz counters and opens to casual family + 4 season room, both with fireplaces + views of Bishops Bay Golf Course. Upstairs hosts 4 generous bedrooms with private baths, laundry + secret room tucked behind the bookcase. Primary suite includes a private steam room. Lower level perfect for entertaining with theater room, game area, exercise room + second kitchen. Oversized 3 car garage to store cars, boats + other toys, plus 1 Tesla charging station.
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Motorists must use alternative routes, such as the Beltline and Highway 51/Stoughton Road interchange, the Department of Transportation said.
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
A woman was home alone at around 10:13 p.m. Saturday night when she heard the doorbell ring multiple times but ignored it, as she wasn't expecting anyone.
A Republican-controlled committee plans to prevent the University of Wisconsin System from imposing mandatory COVID-19 testing, masking and va…
A father and daughter drowned in Petenwell Lake over the weekend, the Adams County Sheriff's Office reported.
"What angers me is that we could be well beyond this seemingly endless crisis if as a nation we would have pulled together."