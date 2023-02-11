Showings start 2/24. Exclusive views of prestigious Bishops Bay Golf Course & wooded land. Luxurious chefs kitchen, Calcutta gold backsplash, Wolf Sub Zero appliances & butler's pantry. 2 story great room w/floor to ceiling windows, stunning fireplace wall, carved stone & wainscoting. 1st floor primary suite w/marble en-suite, jetted shower, soaking tub, custom closet. Generous mud room, laundry & flex room complete 1st floor. Upstairs find 2 large bedrooms & bathroom. LL offers 4th bedroom, eat-in bar, fitness, rec space, storage & more! 5th bedroom in-law suite w/private garage entry! Outdoor living includes screen porch w/gas fireplace, private backyard, built-in grilling station, pergola, custom paver patio & firepit. Motorized blinds, irrigation system & more! See feature sheet!