5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,625,000

Custom-designed modern take on a Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie home with influence from Napa Valley's indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Unobstructed view of the Capitol, Lake Mendota & Pheasant Branch. The main floor has almost zero interior walls, which allow the kitchen to flow into the living room, through the front porch, and to the private rear screened porch - all w/out taking your eyes off the horizon. 1st level has a guest suite w/ a tiled walk-in shower, and 2 offices. Custom floating stairs lead to 4 large bedrooms plus a 2nd family room & laundry. The balcony off the owner's suite has the best views in the city! The lower level features a full bar, glass wine cellar, large rec room & an exercise room. An elevator shaft was built so future accessibility will never be an issue. 3 car garage.