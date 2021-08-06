5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,550,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this custom 6 bed, 5.5 bath home stately situated on impressive 3.3 wooded acre lot in Middleton School district. Perfect flexible space for today’s needs. Home offers everything you could want in peaceful, private, picturesque setting. Main level includes gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous custom cabinetry & countertops, high-end appliances, spacious island + adjacent dining area & large walk-in pantry, two LR spaces, office, dining/piano room & guest room w/full bath. Enjoy well-appointed UL with 4 generous bedrooms and 3 baths, includes expansive primary suite with large walk-in closet and beautiful designer bath. Finished walk-out lower level loaded w/flexible space includes exercise room, workshop, rec room, bedroom/office & full bath. 3 car garage. See Docs!