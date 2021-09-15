 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,210,000

Stunning custom home in prestigious Blackhawk boasting spectacular architectural design, expansive open floor plan & floor to ceiling oversized windows. 12’ double doors open to a breathtaking 22' marble gathering area w/dramatic balcony, arches & an elegant curved staircase. Main floor feat. a uniquely styled chef's kitchen w/SubZero/Wolf/Miele appliances & lg pantry, eat-in/formal dining spaces, spacious office & large laundry rm. A dual sided fireplace adjoins the luxurious great rm & entertaining space w/14’ ceilings & sunken bar; all overlooking the heated saltwater pool/patio area. 4 large BRs upstairs incl. a tranquil master w/sleek ensuite & very desirable WIC. Exposed LL feat. theater, gym, sauna, kitchen/bar area, rec rm, 5th BR/office, & full bath. Ample storage & 3-car garage.

