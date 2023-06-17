Light and bright this beautifully constructed home offers soaring ceilings, open kitchen with a walk in pantry, Bosch appliances, Decor stove and granite countertops. The adjacent cozy living room with gas fireplace and built in shelving opens to a large screen porch with Trex decking. First floor office, laundry room, owners en suite and spacious mudroom with 3 car garage complete with a central vac and electric car charger. Upstairs offers three with jack and Jill bath and an additional private ensuite with 2 sinks, walk in shower and a soaking tub. Lower level guest quarters with a 3/4 bath, walk out family room and a second gas fireplace. The generous yard has a brick patio and fire pit complete with in-ground irrigation system. 3 blocks to Pope Farms Elementary School