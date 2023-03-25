Showings begin 3/25. Discover the perfect combination of luxury and comfort in this stunning home located in McFarland's sought-after Prairie Place Neighborhood. With designer finishes throughout, this spacious home features an open layout that seamlessly integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Step outside to the private, fenced-in backyard with a beautiful patio, ideal for entertaining guests. Enjoy the privacy of your own main bedroom with a full ensuite bath and a walk-in closet. Other notable features include a 2-car attached garage, dedicated laundry room, and ample living space. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this beautiful home your own!