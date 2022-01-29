 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $429,000

Enjoy beautiful sunrises out your back windows and deck of this wonderful ranch in popular McFarland! Expanded living space in the lower level that is sun-filled and walks out to the level back yard! You will love the tasteful choices of finishes and colors, and the white wood-slat blinds and shades throughout the home! A gas fireplace in the open living room to keep you cozy and warm. Close to many McFarland area parks, schools and stores!

