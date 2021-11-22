 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $425,000

Dramatically designed with rich impressive details! Foyer opens to the soaring open concept ceilings of the living, kitchen & spacious dining areas. Sensational new Amish built hickory cabinet kitchen w/ quartz counters & perfect pantry. Handsome shiny hickory floors throughout the main level. Special gas fireplace and built ins plus the access to deck in main level living room. Primary bedroom has separate walk in closets and attached bath with jetted tub. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a bathroom. Lower level has wonderful full sized window exposure along the south side to offer loads of sunshine into the rec room and the 4th and 5th bedrooms. Lower level also has plenty of unfurnished space for storage plus stubbed in for 3rd full bath. Close to schools, park, trails & conservation area

