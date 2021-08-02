5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $375,000

Ideal home on a spacious lot in McFarland’s sought-after Panorama Neighborhood, known for its mature trees and beautiful parks. The fantastic open layout with multiple living areas provides a great flow and ample space for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and expansive walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished, exposed, lower level with a rec room, two additional bedrooms, a walk-out to the back yard, and a third full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Space for a home office on both the main floor and lower level makes working from home easy. 2-car, attached garage; stainless appliances; dedicated laundry room. Unparalleled location and opportunity!