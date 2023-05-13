Showings start 5/13. Country living at its finest, views for miles, complete privacy with perfect sunrises and gorgeous sunsets! This custom-built home was built with intentionality and more upgrades than you can imagine. Interior features include state of the art home theater, infrared sauna, whole home Sonos system, top of the line fireplace insert, custom Amish-built cherry cabinets throughout, hickory floors, copper soaking tub, Quartz kitchen counters, 11 ft kitchen island, and much more! Exterior features include Trex decking, Andersen 400 Series windows, fenced dog area with artificial K9 Grass, insulated barn with five 10’ x 12’ stalls with Ritchie heated automatic waterers and dutch doors to paddocks, paddocks w/ steel fencing and large fenced pasture. Did we mention the views?!