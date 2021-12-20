Spacious Tudor situated on 84 acres of gorgeous woods with walking paths cut through - perfect for the nature enthusiast or hunter. This home has a first floor primary ensuite, gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. The family room offers soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams, large windows and sweeping views. Finished lower level with exposure and walk-out offers additional bedroom, bath and rec room. There is a large yard, screened porch and deck allowing for outdoor entertaining. Just minutes to Madison, this tranquil oasis can be yours.Newer roof, new well 2019, Water heater 2017. Horse barn/ with water +2 sheds
5 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $850,000
