Welcome to the charming country estate ideally located just from the state Capitol. Magnificent property offers a peaceful & serene atmosphere w/ zoned "open space" across the fields perfect for those seeking a tranquil getaway from the hustle & bustle of city life. With 5500 sqft of living space this beautiful house features 5 spacious bedrms & 5.5 bathrms (5 bathtubs, 5 showers), providing ample space. Each room is uniquely designed w/ private baths w/ whirlpool jetted tubs & cozy fireplaces. The property boasts many amenities including a lounge, library, dining room, theater room, wine cellar, laundry on both floors, & outdoor sitting areas including a temperature controlled gazebo. Option to have hens, horses, & sheep on the neighboring property. Oversized 20x40 garage. VRBO potential!