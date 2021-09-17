 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $949,000

Expansive storybook Tudor in the heart of Nakoma! Towering trees & a turret-topped stone wall welcome you to this historic 3-story Lannon stone home. No detail was spared in the custom whole-house renovation, from a master suite w/Carrara marble double shower, walk-in closet, & laundry to the gourmet chef's kitchen, outfitted w/Bosch appliances & Amish cabinets. Original details are lovingly preserved: hardwood floors, wood-burning FP, restored leaded glass windows, crystal doorknobs, bronze sconces, arched doorways, built-in breakfast nook. Plenty of modern comfort too: newer roof, insulation, electrical, endless H2O heater, AC, plumbing, & bath fixtures. Fenced backyard, screen porch, family rm, mudroom/office, sun-filled 3rd floor w/skylights, gym,2 car garage! Seller is WI RE licensee.

