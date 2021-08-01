5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $875,000

Show 7/24. EDMUND RAY STEVENS HOUSE. Rare 1899-built Claude & Starck beauty bursting with character! 5BR/3.5BA 3-story Victorian featuring formal LR, DR & den with bay window, 3 fireplaces, 9' ceilings, spectacular sun-filled windows, crown molding, built-ins & hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen w/cherry cabinets, heated floors, SS appliances, quartzite countertops, eat-in b'fast area, pantry & mudroom w/built-ins. Tastefully updated baths & 2nd floor laundry! Romp, play or garden in your fenced-in 1/4+ acre yard or sip lemonade in the shade on your huge covered front porch. Secluded setting surrounded by Madison's most prominent & breath-taking historic homes! Walk or bike to the UW, hospitals & fantastic schools. Enjoy the best of Madison's lifestyle in this magnificent historic home!