Stately, historically significant, hilltop Victorian home in highly sought after University Heights Neighborhood. With a beautiful blend of old-world charm and today's desired modern conveniences, this home has it all. Highlights include an updated chef's kitchen featuring classy tile backsplash, solid surface countertops, cherry cabinets, heated floors, and an attractive appliance package. Plus enjoy updated bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, and 2nd floor laundry. Large windows throughout provide abundant sunlight. Enjoy quiet morning coffee or relaxing evening wine on your sprawling covered front porch overlooking your fenced-in backyard. Unparalleled location with easy access to UW, bike path, and downtown. Rarely do homes of this stature become available, don’t wait for this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $815,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s okay to have passions, but not here,” said Carl Dvorak, president of the 10,000-person Madison-area company, in a recording leaked Monday. “This isn't the platform to fight for your social cause.”
Although you'll receive reduced checks by claiming early, you can still receive thousands of dollars per month.
Packers' Lucas Patrick finds balance, encouragement after ‘heart-to-heart’ with Aaron Rodgers over … pancakes?
“I’m really proud of Lucas," Aaron Rodgers said following Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago. "We sat down a couple Thursdays ago, had a real heart to heart. I love the kid.”
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
Fights amid crowd of 100-plus students, parents outside East High bring 10-plus officers, Madison police say
More than 10 officers and a supervisor responded to fights amid a crowd of 100-plus students and parents outside East High School Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Chandler leaves the UW football program after recording two catches for 28 yards, 10 kick returns for 241 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards in 10 career games.
Pioneer Pointe's short course includes housing and by this spring will have a clubhouse, restaurant, pools and pickleball courts.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Jim Polzin: The Badgers football team has a mediocre record. So why is it so high in an ESPN computer ranking?
ESPN's SP+ system places the UW football team at No. 7. That's No. 7 in the nation, not in the Big Ten. What is it seeing that fans aren't?
"While you are frightfully young, you committed a cold, heartless murder," said Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds.