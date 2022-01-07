 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $800,000

Coveted location, classic charm & old-world craftsmanship in the heart of Historic University Heights! This brick & stone French Provincial Tudor is close to campus, hospitals, & shopping. Loaded w/ character this delightful home features marvelous woodwork, arched doorways, wood floors & beautiful built-ins. Sitting atop tree-lined street w/ oversized, light filled rooms & 4 levels with amazing potential. Basement includes family room + full bath & unfinished pantry & workshop space. Main level w/ updated kitchen, formal dining, living room, screened porch & sunroom. Upper level includes 3 spacious bedrooms + full bath. Finished 3rd level features 2 bed + bath. 2 car tandem garage. This is a special property!

