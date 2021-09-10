 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $800,000

Situated on .44 wooded acres, this beautiful, Custom Tim Cornett home boasts 4236 sqft, 4.5 baths & up to 8 bedrooms perfect for multi generational living or in home business w/reception area & 3 offices. Main residence has open, 2 story great rm w/fireplace & tons of natural light, formal dining area, well appointed kitchen w/quartz counters & kitchen island, stainless appliances & accent lighting. Main floor master & ensuite w/jetted tub, walk-in shower & lg walk-in closet. Main flr laundry w/washer & dryer. Upper level has 2 lg bdrms each w/private baths & WIC + lofted living area & 2nd laundry. Rare & Unique opportunity for work-at-home business conveniently located on Madison's West side just minutes from UW campus & hospitals, downtown & Middleton. A great place to live, work & play!

