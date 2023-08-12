One of a kind home boasts conveniences of city living w/Deforest Schools! 5+ bedroom 3.5 bath home offers a private oasis outside--a large gazebo, stamped concrete & paver patio, custom fire pit & in-ground hot tub. Inside has a large chef's kitchen overlooking family room & dining room. Beautiful built-ins surround gas fireplace. Heated flooring throughout main level. Generous sized primary bedroom w/nicely appointed ensuite. Custom tile work, double vanities, soaking tub, walk in closet & convenient access to laundry. Mud room w/cubbies & 1 more bedroom complete the 1st floor. Upstairs you'll find 3 more large bedrooms, most with walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms-one a Jack & jill, both with custom tile finishes. Flex room & huge home theater/game room complete this dream home!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $785,000
