Showings start 10/27. Stunning 5 BR/3.5 BA home in the White Oaks neighborhood sits on a half acre lot. Impressive grand staircase and soaring ceilings as you step in. Kitchen hosts SS appl, huge island w/ gas range, and large pantry. Overlooks the living room which spotlights a gorgeous brick encased gas FP. Screen porch w/ access to tiered decks and heavily wooded and private backyard and koi pond! Upper level has master w/ vaulted ceilings and a gas FP. Spa-like bathroom has a huge jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. LL is perfect for guests, w/ it’s rec room ft. wood burning fireplace and addl. BR/BA. Deep, 3 car attached garage w/ sauna. Your favorite place in this home will be the serene glass room which allows you to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors through all seasons!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Behind the café's stylish veneer are concerns about cut corners, poor management and a significant number of health code violations.
Packers' Lucas Patrick finds balance, encouragement after ‘heart-to-heart’ with Aaron Rodgers over … pancakes?
“I’m really proud of Lucas," Aaron Rodgers said following Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago. "We sat down a couple Thursdays ago, had a real heart to heart. I love the kid.”
Although you'll receive reduced checks by claiming early, you can still receive thousands of dollars per month.
"While you are frightfully young, you committed a cold, heartless murder," said Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds.
Madison officials say Amtrak's earlier proposal to extend passenger service through the city at conventional speeds is more realistic.
Fights amid crowd of 100-plus students, parents outside East High bring 10-plus officers, Madison police say
More than 10 officers and a supervisor responded to fights amid a crowd of 100-plus students and parents outside East High School Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were a brother and sister known to the homeowners, who escaped injury.
Pioneer Pointe's short course includes housing and by this spring will have a clubhouse, restaurant, pools and pickleball courts.
Jim Polzin: The Badgers football team has a mediocre record. So why is it so high in an ESPN computer ranking?
ESPN's SP+ system places the UW football team at No. 7. That's No. 7 in the nation, not in the Big Ten. What is it seeing that fans aren't?
Co-founder Otto Dilba said he expects the handoff to be seamless with no interruptions in production or in the operation of the brewpub.