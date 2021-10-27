 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900

Showings start 10/27. Stunning 5 BR/3.5 BA home in the White Oaks neighborhood sits on a half acre lot. Impressive grand staircase and soaring ceilings as you step in. Kitchen hosts SS appl, huge island w/ gas range, and large pantry. Overlooks the living room which spotlights a gorgeous brick encased gas FP. Screen porch w/ access to tiered decks and heavily wooded and private backyard and koi pond! Upper level has master w/ vaulted ceilings and a gas FP. Spa-like bathroom has a huge jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. LL is perfect for guests, w/ it’s rec room ft. wood burning fireplace and addl. BR/BA. Deep, 3 car attached garage w/ sauna. Your favorite place in this home will be the serene glass room which allows you to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors through all seasons!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will there really be a Christmas tree shortage this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics