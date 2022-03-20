This stunning Nakoma home has amazing character & historic appeal matched with tasteful updates throughout! The arched doorways, original tile floors, & uniquely vintage door handles cannot be beaten. Main level formal dining, large sunroom, and living room w/gas fireplace boast beautiful hardwood floors & built-ins for extra storage. You won't want to leave the oversized screen porch looking to a fenced yard w/mature trees & sport court. Updated kitchen features granite counters, SS apps, double oven, & tile backsplash. Spacious upper level has 5 total beds/2baths, each w/historic character of its own. Primary w/refreshed ensuite and private balcony. New carpet to LL rec room w/hidden storage galore & family room + full bath. This charmer will go quickly!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
Jim Polzin: Johnny Davis went from 'lazy' to lockdown mode and fueled a season-saving defensive stand
The Wisconsin men's basketball team held Colgate scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half Friday. Johnny Davis was blunt and brief when explaining what changed for the Badgers during that stretch.
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles.
“I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee.
A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people.
Madison is the headquarters for thousands of nonprofit organizations.
5 things to know about Colgate, Wisconsin basketball's opponent in the NCAA Tournament's first round
The Badgers will face Colgate on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. It will be UW's 26th appearance in the men's basketball tournament and fifth under coach Greg Gard. Here's what to know about Wisconsin's first-round opponent.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Cyclones to prepare you for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Iowa State.
Johnny Davis found his shooting touch in the second half, leading the third-seeded Badgers with 25 points as they defeated the 14th-seeded Raiders 67-60 to advance to a Sunday showdown with Iowa State.