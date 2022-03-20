 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900

This stunning Nakoma home has amazing character & historic appeal matched with tasteful updates throughout! The arched doorways, original tile floors, & uniquely vintage door handles cannot be beaten. Main level formal dining, large sunroom, and living room w/gas fireplace boast beautiful hardwood floors & built-ins for extra storage. You won't want to leave the oversized screen porch looking to a fenced yard w/mature trees & sport court. Updated kitchen features granite counters, SS apps, double oven, & tile backsplash. Spacious upper level has 5 total beds/2baths, each w/historic character of its own. Primary w/refreshed ensuite and private balcony. New carpet to LL rec room w/hidden storage galore & family room + full bath. This charmer will go quickly!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics