5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $740,000

Showings start 3/11! Own a piece of Madison's history! The Clara Clarke House overlooking the east side's most charming park, Orton Park & included in the Orton Park Historic District. Elegance & style abound in this classically designed home w/ early Prairie School influences by architects Claude & Starck who also designed Breese Stevens Field & the Majestic Theater! Spacious & wide front porch w/ plenty of room for entertaining afford views of the park & your own lovely perennial garden. Three floors of living space w/ high ceilings, gorgeous original & unpainted trim, hardwood floors & stunning built-ins throughout. Renovated kitchen provides modern conveniences and opens to the vast dining room. Lots of potential on the 3rd floor - perhaps a stunning en suite, home office or play room.

