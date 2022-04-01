5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $709,900

This three-story colonial home located on a quiet cul-de-sac allows for ample sunshine! Main level boasts oak flooring, cherry cabinets, architectural columns, crown molding, granite accents, a coffered ceiling, and gas fireplace. Great for gatherings and holidays, the kitchen includes Wolf and SubZero appliances. Grill out in the backyard with a paver patio and built-in stone grill deck! Other luxuries include walk-in California closet in the primary bedroom, jetted soaking tub, custom blinds, and new windows (2019) throughout the home. Upstairs bathroom and laundry room updated in 2020. New washer, dryer, hot water heater, and water softener (2022.) Lower level excellent for game days and recreational activities. Come experience the possibilities!