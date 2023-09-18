Space Galore!! Lovely 5+ Bdrm/2 Bath Midcentury Modern in Midavle Heights w/in walking distance to Midvale, Hamilton & West schools, Sequoya Library, restaurants & more! Beautiful wood flrs welcome you to a large living rm w/ wonderful windows, a wall of built-in bookshelves & a cozy, stone-framed, fireplace on a backdrop of real wood paneling. Great kitchen w/ solid surface counters/sink, ample cabinet/counter space, eat-in area & walk-out to porch & generous brick patio (can double as parking pad ('18)). Your choice or Primary Bdrm w/ 3 Bdrms on FF (one w/ built-in bookshelves: great for an office) & 2 Bdrms upstairs, plus a bonus rm (den/rec). FF laundry w/ freezer & utility sink; LL fmly rm w/ firplc & new carpet. Windows/exterior doors new since 2015, new siding '22; roof '17 & more!