5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $529,500

BACK ON MARKET - Wonderful Near West Location Near Parkcrest Pool! Enter This One-of-a Kind Custom Contemporary Home w/ Extended Cathedral & Vaulted Ceilings w/ Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplaces!! Private Loft Area Above the Open Family Room! Kitchen Centered in Home w/ Solid Surface Counters - SS Bosch Dishwasher, Hood Fan, Refrigerator & Double Oven! An Expansive Owners Suite w/ Private Bath - Double Vanity (Granite) - Tiled Walk In Shower + 3 Banks of Closets - Also Connected to Large Lofted Office! Exposed/Walk-Out Lower Level w/ 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath + Enormous Rec. Room (37x16)! + Additional BR w/ 1/2 Bath! 2 Furnaces & A/C (2013) Landscaped Almost ¼ Acre Private Lot! So Much More! Warranty Included! Offers reviewed as received.