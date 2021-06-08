 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $499,900

Do not miss this gorgeous 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in Ice Age Ridge! Enjoy entertaining in the great room, sun room, deck or your own pub! Relax in the hot tub on your screen porch! This home has everything you need, from 3 car garage, large yard with perennial and veggie gardens, to extra rooms for guest spaces, office or den. Take a hike on the Ice Age Trail nearby. View More

