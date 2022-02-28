5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $475,000

Showings begin 2/25 Here’s your chance to get into a ton of space and an immaculate Madison West home! You will love the large main level master suite, the spacious dining room & living room, kitchen that flows into the dinette, opening to the newly restained deck, and huge backyard. Updates include a new stove and microwave, new light fixtures throughout, updated fireplace, paint, and more! The upper level has 3 bedrooms: two with walk-in closets, & full bath w/ new flooring. The finished basement has a wet bar, large living rm, full bath, huge storage room, and a full bedroom w/ an extra flex room! This cul-de-sac is one of the best locations in Ice Age Falls. You will love how close you live to West side amenities, parks, trails, Target, and shopping!