Rare opportunity to live in a 5 bedroom home in Madison’s Valley Ridge neighborhood backing the wooded side of Elvers Park! Upon entry you will be welcomed into the spacious living room with soaring ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. The eat in kitchen offers a sizable island, ss appliances, pantry and access to the deck overlooking the peaceful backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the primary suite with a large walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and attached ensuite bath. The basement offers additional living space along with two remaining bedrooms, full bath and a walkout to the backyard. Unfinished space along with a 2 car garage for ample storage. New water heater, along with newer washer and dryer. Come make this home yours!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $469,000
