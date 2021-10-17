Willy Street 3 Flat! Great location and investment opportunity. Two 2-bedroom units and one 1-bedroom unit in this popular neighborhood. 88 Walk Score "Very Walkable" and 95 Bike Score "Biker's Paradise." Parking in the back. Owner occupy, renovate, convert to a one unit...bring your imagination. With minor modification (i.e. door removal) the property can be converted to Single Family. Updates include: Washer (2021), Water Heater (2020), Kitchen Cabinets (Unit 1 - 2020). Part of a portfolio of 2 properties being sold, including 165 Dunning (properties can be purchased individually or together).
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
"The stories I hear and the screenshots I see are repulsive, and absolutely outside the bounds of ethical behavior between a teacher and a student," a former director of the marching band organization said.
Jalen Berger, a four-star recruit out of Newark, N.J. who was one of the top recruits in UW's 2020 class, is the third running back to leave the team this season. Here's what we know.
Lt. Reginald Patterson is a 15-year veteran of the department and head of patrol in the city's West Police District.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.
Rebecca Blank's exit as UW-Madison chancellor will come a year after she installed a new athletic director during a time of major change in college sports.