Bring your kayaks, this Cherokee home offers a front row seat to all the birds and wildlife drawn to the Yahara River & Park just across the street from this cul de sac property! Lovely bi-level home offers spacious living w/wood burning fireplace, expansive windows & patio doors leading to a composite deck! Updated kitchen offers new cabinetry, SS appliances, corian countertops & spacious eat-in area w/room for hutch or buffet! The Main floor offers 3 bdrms, & the primary bdrm has a full bath w/walk in shower & spacious closets! Walk out LL boasts family room w/fireplace, WI bar, two bdrms and a full bath! The yard boasts garden area, patio w/gas plumbed grill, & amazing wildlife! New Furnaces '20. Great location w/trails, parks & the new TPC golf course (tpcwisconsin.com)!