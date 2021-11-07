 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Showings begin 11/6/21. Welcome to the wonderful Vilas Greenbush neighborhood! Close to UW Campus, Hospitals, Zoo and everything downtown has to offer. Two-story home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Over 1500 sq. ft. 1 car detached garage and great yard. Property is currently being rented through August of 2022 as a student rental. Keep this as an income property or convert it into your dream home with a little TLC.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' loss to No. 5 Minnesota on Saturday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics