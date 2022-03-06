Showings begin 3/4. Welcome to the wonderful Vilas - Greenbush neighborhood! Close to UW Campus, hospitals, Zoo and everything downtown has to offer. Two story home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Over 1500 sg ft. 1 car detached garage and great yard. Property is currently being rented through August 2022 as a student rental. Current rent is $2795/month. Keep this as an income property or convert it into your dream home with some TLC.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900
