 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,800

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,800

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,800

Great Ranch home in popular Reston Heights located across the street from a park and open green space! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on main floor and 2-3 additional bedrooms & full bathroom in LL. Features vaulted ceiling in living room, main floor laundry/mud room, new flooring in kitchen and some newer carpeting on main floor, all new kitchen appliances and remodeled primary bathroom. Walk-out lower level also has a large rec room and bonus room (fully exposed) for den/office, additional bedroom, home gym, etc. NOTE: Current tenants are moving out soon. LL den/office and 5th bedroom currently being used for storage. Hot tub included, sellers have not used recently and do not warrant condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beaches closed to the public as Fred nears the Florida coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics