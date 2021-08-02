WOW!! FIVE BDRM two story spacious home located in Cul-de-sac area with private wooded backyard. Roof 2014, New AC, Furnace, Water heater, Water softener, SS appliances. Laminate wood floor through out the house. All 5bdrms upstairs with lots of closet space. Dream come true Mbdrm with huge walk-in closet and walk-through bathroom with shower. Main floor tons of natural light, cross breeze ventilation in Lvrm, formal dinning Rm currently using as relaxation room/kids play area, Warm cozy gas fireplace in the family room with French door that can be turn into home office space look through the private wooded backyard. Seller is downsizing and this house with good layout will not last long.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
The new recommendations follow the CDC updating guidance on mask usage Tuesday for the fully vaccinated as the highly transmissible delta variant surges across the country.
The intersection will be turned into a roundabout to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes, the Department of Transportation said.
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Sela Atkinson of Madison died at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said in a statement.
The Madison Plan Commission rejected a major 18-story housing project in order to save a historic bar with deep ties to Chicago mobsters.
The appeal has led to accusations that opposition is racist, while opponents say they are concerned about traffic.