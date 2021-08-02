5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900

WOW!! FIVE BDRM two story spacious home located in Cul-de-sac area with private wooded backyard. Roof 2014, New AC, Furnace, Water heater, Water softener, SS appliances. Laminate wood floor through out the house. All 5bdrms upstairs with lots of closet space. Dream come true Mbdrm with huge walk-in closet and walk-through bathroom with shower. Main floor tons of natural light, cross breeze ventilation in Lvrm, formal dinning Rm currently using as relaxation room/kids play area, Warm cozy gas fireplace in the family room with French door that can be turn into home office space look through the private wooded backyard. Seller is downsizing and this house with good layout will not last long.