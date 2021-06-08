5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900

Showings begin 6.8.21 @ 6 pm. Over 2000 SQ FT ranch style home with 5 bedrooms, and exposed basement. New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances in 2021. Big fenced yard and newly painted deck for all your family entertainment. Ceramic tiles in kitchen & all 3 Bathrooms and throughout the basement. All the hard work has been done for you with lots of updates. New furnace & New windows in 2018, Water Heater & Softener in 2021. New Windows 2018. End of August closing preferred. View More