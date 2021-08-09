 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

This is everything you're looking for: a well-maintained home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a rare 3 car garage! There's a spacious eat-in kitchen with an island and a pantry, which has an open flow to the inviting living room, featuring vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. With additional space in the lower level and a large deck and yard with mature landscaping, you'll have plenty of room to both nest and entertain. Enjoy city living in a serene setting with nature trails, community gardens, natural prairies and playgrounds -- all within walking distance!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials considering Olympic schedule change after record heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics