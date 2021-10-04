You'll want to make this home yours! Freshly painted exterior, tastefully designed plantings, large fenced yard with nice large shed. Backyard meets up with the greenway for guaranteed privacy. Three bedrooms, one bath on main level and 2 large bedrooms with full bath in exposed lower level.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Oct. 15, Curderburger will sell for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.
While this may seem to some like this season’s rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers will beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
Jim Polzin: The Badgers' past was celebrated Saturday. But the program's future doesn't look so bright
UW fell to 9-10 in its last 19 games under Paul Chryst. Most of the blame falls on his shoulders.
-
- 15 min to read
After 18 months of closures and pivots, food service establishments around Dane County are reeling from pandemic burnout. The effects are visible everywhere.
An 11-year-old girl who was a student at Oregon’s Forest Edge Elementary School died after being shot by a 15-year-old in a Fitchburg apartmen…
Fitchburg police said Thursday that a 15-year-old who was to be charged in adult court in the shooting death of his 11-year-old sister Tuesday…
A 15-year-old boy charged in a fatal shooting in Fitchburg on Tuesday night appeared Friday in juvenile court.
Teaching public school students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias would be banned under legislat…
Former Wisconsin basketball assistant Alando Tucker denies secretly recording meeting in first interview since release
Former University of Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker spoke to Seth Davis of The Athletic and denied recording a meeting between senior…