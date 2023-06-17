This home is a showstopper! Nearly 100 feet of level, gradual sand bottom frontage. The views from the patio are breathtaking and the house takes full advantage with all of the windows. Ideal for entertaining with a built-in Teppanyaki grill, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances in the kitchen, both formal and informal dining spaces, cozy living room area with Napoleon fireplace, spacious game room and theater room on the first floor. Second floor offers 3 ensuites. Owner suite with 2nd laundry room, steam shower, copper soaking tub, large walk-in closet and private balcony. This home has many extras including an elevator, slide and green roof over the 3+ car garage. Half acre lot with permeable driveway, and patio pavers.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $3,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Vegas Golden Knights' NHL championship was a milestone victory for a Madison native.
Two fish longer than 50 inches were caught in the two-day tournament, but more sponsors are needed for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail…
The warming trend will continue in southern Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday despite showers and storms returning to the area. Find out how …
Bradley Czebotar was village president from 2012 to 2021.
Viewed from the perspective of Republican state legislators, it’s easy to see why some of them repeatedly question the University of Wisconsin…