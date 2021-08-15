 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,900

Character, character, character! The moment you step inside this meticulously maintained home, you are welcomed with abundant character & charm & as you move throughout the home, the individual modern touches add an element of casual elegance. This delightfully updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home will surely impress you with features including an enclosed front porch, graciously sized living room leading into formal dining, lovely remodeled kitchen, wonderfully finished bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, original & custom woodwork. Loads of storage & room for a workshop or more with the unfinished basement & 2+ car garage. Convenient east side location just blocks to the heart of Madison where you’ll enjoy dining & shopping favorites, Dane County Farmer’s Market & Concerts on the Square.

