5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $265,000

Showings will begin September 3rd. Property is being prepared for market. Inside this five bedroom bungalow, waits the space and storage you have been longing for! Ready for the next owner's personal style and flare! Enjoy the centralized kitchen with main level laundry, the sunny front room w/beautiful updated flooring and the fenced in yard with plenty of space for your entertaining pleasure! There is a storage shed in the back as well as plenty of closet space for all your needs. Great location! Close to schools, parks, restaurants, Olbrich gardens, Lake Monona, beltline/interstate, and bus line.

