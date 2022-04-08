5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,300,000

Incredible all brick colonial situated across the street from Lake Mendota w/sunset lake views in coveted Shorewood Hills has been gorgeously renovated. Primary suite expanded w/ new full bath + dressing room including convenient 2nd floor laundry. 4 beds & 2 additional baths in UL. Main level includes living room w/wood fireplace, ½ bath, kitchen, sunroom, formal dining + family room. Remodeled spacious basement w/flex room space, ½ bath, bike storage & second laundry. Many updates including plumbing, electrical, flooring, window storms, fixtures, repaired & painted walls/trim, new water softener, security system & filtration system. This home showcases custom millwork detail, beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, 6 panel doors & lots of wonderful windows.