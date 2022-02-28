 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $795,000

No Showings until Open House 2/27/22. Welcome home in Stoner Prairie! Minutes from all the action of downtown Madison, Verona, and Fitchburg, this home can be your own private oasis! Boasting high-end finishes like soft-close cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a thought-fully crafted layout, you will find yourself marveling at all that it has to offer. Airy first floor living spaces give way to spacious bedrooms and laundry on the second level. Sprawl out in the finished basement to enjoy the additional space for entertaining and even a large bedroom and full bath for guests. Take a look at Stoner Prairie's latest offering while you still can!

