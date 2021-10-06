Welcome home to this wonderfully updated 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in desirable Seminole Hills! The main level welcomes you into the light filled foyer featuring new LVP flooring that walks through to the living room w/ vaulted ceiling & stone surround fireplace. The refreshed kitchen is highlighted by bright white cabinets up to the ceiling, large island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash & dinette that walks out to the large deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/mature landscaping. Upstairs you'll find 4 beds/2 baths, including the Owner's suite w/ WIC & full bath w/ walk-in shower, soaker tub & dual vanity. The add'l bath has been fully remodeled w/ beautiful walk-in tiled shower, tile floors & tub. Exposed LL offers spacious rec room, 5th bed & full bath. You won't want to miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Oct. 15, Curderburger will sell for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
Jim Polzin: The Badgers' past was celebrated Saturday. But the program's future doesn't look so bright
UW fell to 9-10 in its last 19 games under Paul Chryst. Most of the blame falls on his shoulders.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
While this may seem to some like this season’s rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers will beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week.
Fitchburg police said Thursday that a 15-year-old who was to be charged in adult court in the shooting death of his 11-year-old sister Tuesday…
A 15-year-old boy charged in a fatal shooting in Fitchburg on Tuesday night appeared Friday in juvenile court.
Two people were killed and three were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan on Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.
Perrote lives near Olbrich Park.
Teaching public school students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias would be banned under legislat…