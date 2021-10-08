Welcome home to this wonderfully updated 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in desirable Seminole Hills! The main level welcomes you into the light filled foyer featuring new LVP flooring that walks through to the living room w/ vaulted ceiling & stone surround fireplace. The refreshed kitchen is highlighted by bright white cabinets up to the ceiling, large island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash & dinette that walks out to the large deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/mature landscaping. Upstairs you'll find 4 beds/2 baths, including the Owner's suite w/ WIC & full bath w/ walk-in shower, soaker tub & dual vanity. The add'l bath has been fully remodeled w/ beautiful walk-in tiled shower, tile floors & tub. Exposed LL offers spacious rec room, 5th bed & full bath. You won't want to miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
Jim Polzin: The Badgers' past was celebrated Saturday. But the program's future doesn't look so bright
UW fell to 9-10 in its last 19 games under Paul Chryst. Most of the blame falls on his shoulders.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
While this may seem to some like this season’s rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers will beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week.
Two people were killed and three were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan on Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.
A former staffer of a marching band in Dane County has been dismissed over allegations that he groomed female students and started relationships with them once they turned 18.
Continuing an unrelenting trend, a developer is proposing to demolish eight two- and three-story apartment buildings for an estimated $50 mill…
The Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., threw its support behind the student protest.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a CBD seller who used his name and likeness without permission.