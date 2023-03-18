Under construction, proposed finished date April 2023. Introducing the perfect blend of luxury and comfort in the desirable Fahey Fields neighborhood. Stunning 5 bedroom ranch home with a finished lower level and a sun room! This home is beautifully designed open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living room, dining room, sun room and kitchen. The living room features a gas fireplace, built-in cabinets and large windows. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space. The main level of the home features a luxurious master suite with a spacious walk-in closet and a private spa-like bathroom that includes a double vanity and walk-in shower. The 3 car garage offers stairs to the LL perfect for guests to have their own private entry.