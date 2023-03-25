Introducing the perfect blend of luxury and comfort in the desirable Fahey Fields neighborhood. Stunning 5 bedroom ranch home with a finished lower level and a sun room! This home is beautifully designed open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living room, dining room, sun room and kitchen. The living room features a gas fireplace, built-in cabinets and large windows. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space. The main level of the home features a luxurious master suite with a spacious walk-in closet and a private spa-like bathroom that includes a double vanity and walk-in shower. The 3 car garage offers stairs to the LL perfect for guests to have their own private entry. Sodding to be installed in April.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $722,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never …
David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so…
Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach.
"I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state.
TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.